Lady Gaga Beats the NYC Heat With Chic Looks Featuring Giuseppe di Morabito Black and White Puff Sleeve Dress and Giambattista Valli White Tulle Dress
New York City was hit with a heat wave like no other this week. How did Lady Gaga beat the heat while visiting the Big Apple? She served up classic Hollywood glamour in ultra-chic designer dresses, of course.
Lady Gaga was spotted in $5,637 Giambattista Valli’s Spring/Summer 2021 dress. Posing as the ultimate summer dress, the white dress enchants with its white silk polka dot appearance and frilly ruffles. She topped the dress off with Fendi’s $4,700 white tailored double-breasted wool-blend coat which added more sophistication to the look with its statement shoulders and flared sleeves. Gaga accessorized the dress with a $2,290 Mark Cross “Grace” handbag in Tumbled Grain Aqua Foam, $230 Illesteva “Isabella cat-eye sunglasses, and $298 Alessandra Rich faux-pearl embellished drop earrings. For shoes, she kept it classic with a white pump, specifically $695 Jimmy Choo “Lucy 100” pumps (sold out).
Lady Gaga also wore a Giuseppe di Morabito Spring/Summer 2021 black and white midi dress. It doesn’t get anymore á la mode than this dress. It presents itself in a black and white floral design with trendy puffed sleeves and a ruffled element that leads to a thigh-slit. Gaga allowed the dress to steal the show, opting for minimal but significant accessories. She also wore a Mark Cross “1845” leather mini trunk bag, $390 Oscar de la Renta Goldtone, Swarovski crystal and resin pearl drop earrings, $675 Giuseppe Zanotti “Carolyne” black suede pumps (get a similar pump look with the Cult of Coquette “Gloria” Vegan Leather Black Suede Barbie Pumps for $199.99, available at Fashion Bomb Daily Shop).
Both looks were styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout.
Which look by Gaga was your fave?
Photos: Backgrid