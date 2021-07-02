Bonang Matheba Celebrates Her Birthday in New York Wearing Dona Matoshi Mint Single Sleeve Dress
South African media personality Bonang Matheba headed to NY to celebrate her birthday! She gave us a minty fresh look while in the city, making for the perfect birthday look.
Bonang Matheba wore a dress by Dona Matoshi, styled by Harrison Thomas Crite. Her dress was definitely a head-turner as it presented itself in a dazzling mint green color complete with many chic details like a single-sleeve design, elegant drapery and a high thigh slit. She accessorized the look with jewelry by Genevive Jewelry, $1,550 Giuseppe Zanotti “Jamila” sandals, and $646 Gedebe Drape Silver Crystal Mesh Shoulder Bag.
She went with a wavy high ponytail for her hairstyle of choice, executed by Andre Cavasier. Her soft makeup look was done by Juicy Looks by Abby.
We hope Bonang Matheba enjoyed her birthday!
Photos: Andrew Morales