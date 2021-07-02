Look of the Week: Cardi B in Dolce and Gabbana, Zendaya in Versace, Chloe Bailey in Mah-Jing Wong + More

Happy Friday! From Doja Cat’s Planet Her album release party to the 2021 BET Awards, we were hit with so many style moments this week. Based on our daily celebrity style coverage, we’ve rounded up the top looks of the week featuring celebrities like Chloe Bailey, Cardi B, Zendaya and more!

Without further ado, we present this week’s top looks of the week:

Cardi B takes the spot for top look of the week, announcing her second pregnancy at the 2021 BET Awards in a custom Dolce and Gabbana look! The look included an embellished cutout-stomach bodysuit and matching leggings, styled by Kollin Carter.

2. Zendaya in Versace: 42,009 likes

Nominated as this year’s Best Actress, Zendaya attended the 2021 BET Awards in a Versace gown which served as homage to Beyoncé, styled by Law Roach. From the Spring/Summer 2003 collection, the same dress was also worn by Beyoncé at the 2003 BET Awards. The dress was tailored for Zendaya to be extended as a maxi dress, however other details remained true to the original.

3. Chloe Bailey in Mah-Jing Wong: 21,350 likes

Chloe Bailey stunned in a $225 Mah-Jing Wong Moon 01 catsuit, styled by Zerina Akers. The catsuit comes from the brand’s Pretty Guardian Volume 2 collection, appearing in a sheer fabric with colorblocking yellow tones along with a raw-edge hem. She finished the look with a yellow clutch handbag and bronze heeled sandals.

4. Saweetie in Dolce and Gabbana: 19,874 likes

Saweetie presented an award wearing a custom Dolce and Gabbana look, styled by Wilford Lenov. Inspired by a dress from the brand’s 1990 collection, the 70-pound red dress featured embellishments throughout with a sexy thigh slit for the ultimate finish. She accessorized the look with a pair of red jeweled sandals and about $1.2 million worth of diamonds from Bulgari.

5. Ciara in Alexandre Vauthier: 18,860 likes

Ciara appeared at the 2021 BET Awards wearing a look by Alexandre Vauthier, styled by Maeve Reilly. Fresh from the brand’s Spring 2021 Couture collection, the look included a crystalized jumpsuit with a pair of matching crystal embellished knee-high boots and a twisted black leather belt.

Photos: Getty / @spazzz.vision / Stan Potts / Blair Caldwell

Which look was your favorite from this week? Vote below: