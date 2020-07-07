Kylie Jenner Accused of Not Supporting Black Brands for Not Tagging Black British Brand Loud Brand Studios Mini Vashtie Dress

Celebs don’t always tag the brands they wear: that’s why you have us!

After @immaculate_e_ wrote, “I already know people have started to ask about this look, where is this from 😩😩😩, “ We were able to find that #kyliejenner enjoyed vacation in a Vashtie dress by #blackowned British brand @loudbrandstudios.

We even added them to our 2nd list: 100 more black designers you should know! But still #loudbrandstudios supporters wanted @kyliejenner to tag, and accused her of not supporting #blackownedbrands. The also accused her of deleted comments tagging the brand.



Our take: some celebs choose to tag, some are paid to tag, it is really their prerogative. A celebrity of Kylie Jenner’s status could be paid upwards of $1 million for a tag (remember, her sister, Kendall, was paid $250,000 for her Fyre Island participation). Besides, if she paid for the dress, she doesn’t have to (though it would be nice if she did).

At any rate, if you have a question: we got y’all @fashionbombdaily!

What do you think?

Support Loud Brand Studios here.