Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Naomi from New York
Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day goes to Naomi from New York. Check her out below.
Naomi’s look’s consist of bold prints paired with neutral colors, allowing for a focal point of her ensembles.
What do you think of this bombshell’s looks? Let us know.
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.