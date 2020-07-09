Fashion Bomb Men Editorial: Jovan Clark Photographed by Kevin Sikorski and Styled by Victor Lopez
Fashion editor and Menswear stylist Victor Lopez collaborated on the Vanity Teen Magazine shoot by Parsons alumni Kevin Sikorski, featuring Theboys models supermodel in the making Jovan Clark.
This Summer is all about experimenting with the classics in fashion, mixed with unexpected pieces. Jovan’s first look is a HELMUNT LANG monogram sweatsuit. His second look is a COS twill shirt jacket with elasticated pants and a classic RalphLauren graphic logo hoodie. Playing with textures and combining prints to enhance classic separates, this way of dressing gives a certain confidence in your choices.
Creative director: Victor Lopez @victorlopezinc
Photographer: Kevin Sikorski @escaperealife
Stylist: Victor Lopez
Model: Jovan Clark @jvnclrk
Agency: The Boys @theboysny @aaroncapretta
Magazine:Vanity Teen
HELMUT LANG-MONOGRAM SWEATPANTS
HELMUNT LANG-MONOGRAM MASC CREW SWEATSHIRT
COS-COTTON-TWILL SHIRT JACKET
COS-RELAXED ELASTICATED PANTS
POLO RALPH LAUREN-GRAPHIC LOGO FLEECE HOODED SWEATSHIRT