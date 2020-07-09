Fashion Bomb Men Editorial: Jovan Clark Photographed by Kevin Sikorski and Styled by Victor Lopez

Fashion editor and Menswear stylist Victor Lopez collaborated on the Vanity Teen Magazine shoot by Parsons alumni Kevin Sikorski, featuring Theboys models supermodel in the making  Jovan Clark.

This Summer is all about experimenting with the classics in fashion, mixed with unexpected pieces. Jovan’s first look is a HELMUNT LANG monogram sweatsuit. His second look is a COS twill shirt jacket with elasticated pants and a classic RalphLauren graphic logo hoodie. Playing with textures and combining prints to enhance classic separates, this way of dressing gives a certain confidence in your choices.

Creative director: Victor Lopez @victorlopezinc
Photographer: Kevin Sikorski @escaperealife
Stylist: Victor Lopez
Model: Jovan Clark @jvnclrk
Agency: The Boys @theboysny @aaroncapretta

Magazine:Vanity Teen

HELMUT LANG-MONOGRAM SWEATPANTS

HELMUNT LANG-MONOGRAM MASC CREW SWEATSHIRT

COS-COTTON-TWILL SHIRT JACKET

COS-RELAXED ELASTICATED PANTS

POLO RALPH LAUREN-GRAPHIC LOGO FLEECE HOODED SWEATSHIRT

Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Menswear & new faces magazine
Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Menswear & new faces magazine
Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Menswear & new faces magazine
Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Menswear & new faces magazine
Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Menswear & new faces magazine
Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Menswear & new faces magazine
Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Menswear & new faces magazine
Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Menswear & new faces magazine
Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Menswear & new faces magazine
Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Menswear & new faces magazine
Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Menswear & new faces magazine
Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Menswear & new faces magazine
Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Menswear & new faces magazine
Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Exclusive: Jovan Clark by Kevin Sikorski Vanity Teen Menswear & new faces magazine
Related Topics

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like