Amazon recently hosted a launch brunch for its latest series Harlem at Harriet’s Rooftop in NYC. Fans got a major moment of nostalgia as the show’s star Meagan Good linked up on the scene with actors Robert Ri’chard and Kyla Pratt for a flick, quoting the photo as “One on One and Cousin Skeeter in one picture!”

Meagan Good wore the $592 Ezgi Cinar “Venice” jean mini dress with a detachable floral and crystal-adorned collar. The look was completed with Enrico Cuini pumps and Verlas jewelry. Her outfit was styled by Philippe Uter.

Kyla Pratt wore a white top and blue skinny jeans paired with a $118 Her Favorite Boyfriend Plaid Jacket in grey/red. Rounding off the look, she went with what appeared to be denim pumps.

Robert Ri’chard wore a white blazer, button shirt, and blue trousers along with a pair of white loafers.

Photos: Getty