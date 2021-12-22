The US premiere of The Matrix Resurrections went down in San Francisco with the stars of the film hitting the red carpet in head-turning looks.

Let’s get into the looks from the premiere:

Jada Pinkett Smith wore a red Giambattista Valli Fall/Winter 2021 Couture look, styled by Georgia Medley. The look was competed with Swarovski jewelry and $325 Flor de Maria “Barby” pumps.

Anok Yai wore a Jawara Alleyne x Fashion East red two-piece look, styled by Carlos Nazario.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II wore a Bottega Veneta Fall 2021 look, styled by Jan-Michael Quammie.

Priyanka Chopra wore a custom Halpern dress inspired by a look from their Spring 2018 collection, styled by Law Roach. The dress was paired with Bulgari jewelry and Louboutin pumps.

Neil Patrick Harris wore a Berluti Fall 2021 suit and turtleneck, styled by Sam Spector and Fred Kim. He also wore David Yurman jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes to go along with the multicolor ombré suit.

Shameik Moore wore a Givenchy Resort 2022 black look.

You can catch The Matrix Resurrections in theaters and on HBO Max this Wednesday.

Thoughts?