The Gucci x Balenciaga collaboration is perhaps one of the most hyped collaborations of the year as celebrities like Yung Miami, Monica and Mary J. Blige have all been spotted in the collection’s pieces, specifically their “GG” beige and ebony pieces.

From Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2021 “Aria” collection, Gucci and Balenciaga teamed up for the “Hacker Project” of the collection where the two reimagined classic silhouettes from both brands for iconic monogram and print-mania pieces.

Yung Miami, Monica and Mary J. Blige seem to be loving the collaboration’s “GG” pieces, let’s see how they styled them:

Yung Miami wore the Gucci x Balenciaga puffer jacket (going for $5,000+ on StockX) paired with $5,200 maxi GG pantaleggings. She finished the look with a sleek bob and chunky cuban link chain necklace.

Monica wore the $4,800 Gucci jumbo GG canvas coat with a brown turtleneck, $225 Theory brown leather mini skirt, and the Gucci x Balenciaga collaboration’s $2,500 Knife boots. Her look was styled by Jeremy Haynes.

Mary J. Blige performed at Barclays Center wearing a custom crystal-embellished $4,800 Gucci jumbo GG canvas coat, GG shorts, and $2,500 Gucci x Balenciaga Knife boots. She rocked the collaborative pieces with a white top and oversized sunglasses. Her ensemble was styled by Jason Rembert.

Which look is our favorite?

Photos: Michelle Farsi / Cyndi B. / @thatsbawselife