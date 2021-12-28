Kim Kardashian snagged a picture with hairstylist Chris Appleton where the two donned black looks together.
Kim Kardashian wore a black Balenciaga top and leggings set paired with black socks and what appeared to be black leather mules. She rounded the look off with silver earrings and a long braided ponytail, more than likely done by Appleton.
You can secure a similar look to Kim’s with Balenciaga’s $595 athletic long-sleeve top and $620 logo print stretch jersey leggings.
Chris Appleton went for a classic all-black suit as his attire for the evening.
Thoughts?