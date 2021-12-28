It is truly the most wonderful time of the year. It is the time to indulge in holiday festivities with the ones you love. An increasingly popular pastime that is taking over the holiday season is matching or coordinating outfits. From matching pajamas to glamorous dresses, the celebrities got together with their families to deliver the ultimate holiday style moments.

Monique and Melvin Rodriguez along with their daughters posed for their holiday photo wearing Skims looks from the Cozy collection, styled by Jeremy Haynes. Monqiue wore $128 Cozy Knit Robe and $58 shorts. Melvin wore the $128 Cozy Knit Robe, $88 pants, and $78 pullover. Mia wore the $158 The Cozy Selfie Worthy Bundle including the Cozy Knit Cropped Pullover and Cozy Knit Drawstring Legging. Mackenzie wore the $58 onesie. The family wore their Skims pieces in the camel colorway in order to match.

Mariah Carey and her family wore matching custom Dolce and Gabbana plaid pajamas, styled by DiAndre Tristan. Mariah paired her pj’s with a red $165 Moon Boot Icon Nylon Boots.

Keyshia Ka’oir, Gucci Mane, and baby Ice Davis wore matching white pajamas for the holidays. Keyshia Ka’oir wore a $320 Sleeper pajama set with feathers. Gucci Mane wore a $98.50 Brooks Brothers wrinkle-resistant broadcloth pajamas. Ice David wore custom name-embroidered white pjs.

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty, and Papa Bear posed in black looks. Nicki Minaj wore a black crystal fringe spaghetti strap dress (get a similar look with Fashion Nova’s $41.99 Dripping In Elegance Midi Dress) paired with Alexander Wang “Nova” slide high sandals. Papa Bear wore a black suit jacket and trousers with a Dolce and Gabbana white collar logo shirt. Kenneth Petty opted for an all black suit.

Steve and Marjorie Harvey shared their holiday photos, with Marjorie wearing a $1,090 Balenciaga Caps Destroyed Logo Hoodie paired with a chimney-style hat, black leggings, and black chunky sole boots. They later gathered for a full family flick wearing custom red silky pajamas and holiday hats.

Cardi B struck a pose with Kulture and Kalea by Christmas trees. Cardi B wore a $65 JLUXLABEL “Solange” white plunging maxi dress. Kulture and Kalea wore matching one-shoulder red satin bow-detail dresses with red headpieces.

Kim Kardashian gathered with her family for Christmas Eve. Kim Kardashian and her kids wore custom Balenciaga looks.

Khloe Kardashian wore a Celia Kritharioti Couture hand embroidered silver dress with a plunging neckline. True Thompson wore a $3,695 Dolce and Gabbana kids’ sequin embellished party dress.

Happy holidays!

Photos: Robert Ector / Will Sterling / @pierresnaps