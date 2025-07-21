Fashion Bomb Family: Monique, Melvin, Mia, and MacKenzie Rodriguez Stun at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Show in Rome In Dolce Gabbana Looks

Fashion Bomb Family!

Mielle Organics founders Monique and Melvin Rodriguez made a stunning entrance with their daughters Mia and Mackenzie at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Rome, Italy.

On Day 1, Melvin looked sharp in a cream suit paired with velvet loafers and stylish sunglasses. Monique stunned in an ivory pleated gown embellished with gold medallions and pearls.

She finished the look with pointed metallic pumps and a woven mini bag, blending elegance and opulence against the backdrop of the Arch of Constantine. The power couple brought high fashion energy to the Eternal City with undeniable poise.

Their daughters, Mia and Mackenzie, lit up the historic Roman streets in coordinated Dolce & Gabbana Maiolica violet and white looks. Mackenzie wore a cap-sleeve shirt dress with matching flat mules and a crossbody purse in the same ornate print. Miadonned a playful off-the-shoulder crop top and tiered maxi skirt, styled with a purple wicker handbag and sky-high printed platforms. The stylish sisters balanced vibrance and youthful charm, embodying the essence of a fashion-forward family.

Day 2 called for dramatic eveningwear, and Melvin and Monique delivered in all black. Melvin wore a white piping-trimmed pajama-style suit, mixing relaxed tailoring with red-carpet confidence. Monique commanded the room in a sheer cape, floral applique bodysuit, and statement platform heels. With her hair swept up and her accessories kept sleek and bold, she was the embodiment of Alta Moda luxury.

Mia and Mackenzie coordinated once more, this time in black ensembles that sparkled with embellishment. Mackenzie wore a fitted satin mini dress styled with opera gloves, a Dolce & Gabbana coin belt, and the brand’s signature logo purse. Mia opted for a long-sleeve mesh gown adorned with a jeweled cross on the chest and paired with a dazzling crystal handbag. Their looks captured the dramatic elegance of Italian couture with a modern twist.

The family’s impeccable presentation wouldn’t have been complete without a top-tier glam squad. Makeup was executed to perfection by Jerlicia, who delivered glowing skin and sculpted features for the entire group. Hair was styled by Jay Renee, with sleek buns, braids, and soft waves that elevated each look while highlighting the distinct style of every family member. From natural beauty to runway glam, the artistry tied every detail together flawlessly.

Captured by Sterling Pics and coordinated by Sabah Es, these stunning moments in Rome documented the Rodriguez family’s fashion triumph at Alta Moda.

Decked in Dolce & Gabbana from head to toe and styled by Jeremy Haynes, this family proved they don’t just attend fashion events—they make them unforgettable. Hot!



Images: Sterling Pics



































Fashion Bomb Family! Mielle Organics founders Monique and Melvin Rodriguez made a stunning entrance at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Rome, Italy. On Day 1, Melvin looked sharp in a cream suit paired with velvet loafers and stylish sunglasses. Monique stunned in an ivory pleated gown embellished with gold medallions and pearls. She finished the look with pointed metallic pumps and a woven mini bag, blending elegance and opulence against the backdrop of the Arch of Constantine. The power couple brought high fashion energy to the Eternal City with undeniable poise.Their daughters, Mia and McKenzie, lit up the historic Roman streets in coordinated Dolce & Gabbana violet and white looks. Mia wore a cap-sleeve shirt dress with matching flat mules and a crossbody purse in the same ornate print. McKenzie donned a playful off-the-shoulder crop top and tiered maxi skirt, styled with a purple wicker handbag and sky-high printed platforms. The stylish sisters balanced vibrance and youthful charm, embodying the essence of a fashion-forward family.Day 2 called for dramatic eveningwear, and Melvin and Monique delivered in all black. Melvin wore a white piping-trimmed pajama-style suit, mixing relaxed tailoring with red-carpet confidence. Monique commanded the room in a sheer cape, floral applique bodysuit, and statement platform heels. With her hair swept up and her accessories kept sleek and bold, she was the embodiment of Alta Moda luxury.Mia and McKenzie coordinated once more, this time in black ensembles that sparkled with embellishment. Mia wore a fitted satin mini dress styled with opera gloves, a Dolce & Gabbana coin belt, and the brand’s signature logo purse. McKenzie opted for a long-sleeve mesh gown adorned with a jeweled cross on the chest and paired with a dazzling crystal handbag. Their looks captured the dramatic elegance of Italian couture with a modern twist.The family’s impeccable presentation wouldn’t have been complete without a top-tier glam squad. Makeup was executed to perfection by Jerlicia, who delivered glowing skin and sculpted features for the entire group. Hair was styled by Jay Renee, with sleek buns, braids, and soft waves that elevated each look while highlighting the distinct style of every family member. From natural beauty to runway glam, the artistry tied every detail together flawlessly.Captured by Sterling Pics and coordinated by Sabah Es, these stunning moments in Rome documented the Rodriguez family’s fashion triumph at Alta Moda. Decked in Dolce & Gabbana from head to toe and styled by No IG Jeremy, this family proved they don’t just attend fashion events—they make them unforgettable. Hot!