Angela Simmons got in the holiday spirit by participating in some festive activities. Simmons struck a pose in front of a decorated fireplace wearing a green two piece legging set from Fashion Nova.

Angela Simmons wore Fashion Nova’s $49.99 Moving Forward Legging Set in Kelly Green. The set includes a long sleeve turtleneck crop top and high waist leggings with a belt, with both in a green ribbed knit material. Additionally, the look is also offered in brown and neon pink.

Angela Simmons allowed the set to do the talking, opting for a pair of stud earrings as her only accessories. For her hairstyle, she went with long wavy hair.

What do you think? Snag the set here.