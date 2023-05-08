Uh-Ohhh! Did someone just take a page out of Rihanna’s style-book because Kim Kardashian is certainly looking a lot like Rihanna during this year’s pre-MET Gala .

That’s right! If any of you recall, Rihanna shut it down in a black and white vintage Chanel 1994 ensemble that we first reported here, during the weekend before the MET Gala . Taking a look at Kim, it’s quite obvious to see that the Media Personality perhaps was inspired by Rihanna’s oversized fur hat moment.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

The gorgeous 42-year old Socialite and Hulu Star wore Fendi X Marc Jacobs Resort 2023 collection while posing on Instagram. We have to know where she washing in this look because she definitely slayed the scene.

Along with her strikingly beautiful statement hat, Kim paired her look with a white cropped corset that she styled with a light-blue denim skirt which was identical to what we saw on the runway previously. She chose to accessorized with white leather gloves and clear platform mules that showed her well-toned legs through the high-slit of her denim skirt.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

If you are wondering why we have yet to see more celebrities in the Fendi X Marc Jacobs collection, it’s because Kim Kardashian is that girl and got first dibs. The collection which is expected to release on Wednesday, May 11th is in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Fendi’s ‘Baguette bag.’

Fendi has recently partnered up with designers like Sarah Jessica Parker, Porter, Tiffany & Co and of course, Marc Jacobs. In the grand scheme of things, Marc Jacobs was inspired by New York’s ‘Gilded Age’ which showed through his capsule’s use of silhouettes along with the practicality of his garments.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Overall, Kim’s look felt very constructed, luxe and posh and we loved how she joined Rihanna in tapping into the era of the oversized statement hats. We can’t wait to see how other fashionista’s alike adopt and interpret this trend into their wardrobe next season.