Unforgettable, and incredibly extraordinary, Rihanna took our breath away in a knockout black and white Chanel ensemble Saturday night during a dinner outing at Caviar Russe in New York city.

Many of us anticipated whether Rihanna would attend this year’s Met Gala, and from the looks of it, it’s beginning to look a lot promising. The ‘Diamonds’ singer released a series of photos on her instagram page that she jokingly captioned, “Not even Monday.”

She’s definitely giving us a preview of the heat that she’s bringing and is also letting her spectators know that she’s coming with her A-game. Hello!

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction/@thehapablonde

Shining bright like the diamond that she is, Rihanna took us back to the 90’s in a white fuzzy Coperni dress that was completed with a black and white cropped fur jacket from Chanel’s Fall 1994 collection. The sensational and luxurious pieces were originally designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld who celebrities will pay homage to later this evening.

To tie her look together, Rihanna accessorized with a Benny Andallo fur hat and white Chanel logo shades to go with her statement diamonds earrings. For her shoe candy, she kept things simple with her black Amina Muaddi open-toe heels that had a satin pink and silver strap.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

This video showcases Rihanna strutting as she left Caviar Russe on Madison Ave. with her adorable baby bump that reminded us of how fiercely fashionable the expecting mother is. Perhaps she is one of the most stylish pregnant celebrities of our time. Photo Credit: @247papsofficial/@wavypeter

We’re so excited to see what Karl Lagerfeld inspired look Rihanna has up her sleeve and were also hoping to see A$AP Rocky by her side as she turns heads and shows out in another fantastical creation.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction/@thehapablonde

