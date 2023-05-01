Is Kim Kardashian the Marilyn Monroe of our time? From the looks of last year’s Met Gala, one would certainly imagine that to be true. The Kardashians Hulu star made a returning debut to New York just in the knick of time for the Met Gala that’s scheduled for today.

In honor of the late Chanel Creative Director, Karl Lagerfeld- celebrities will pay tribute to the German designer this evening through a series of looks that he curated during his time at houses like Chanel, Fendi, Chloe and his own line Karl by Karl Lagerfeld.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

As Kim stepped out of her black car over the weekend with daughter North West and niece Penelope Disick, it was evident to see that the trio dressed in all black and dripped in Chanel came to the Big Apple for Fashion Biggest Night Out- the Met Gala.

Kim wore a black Chanel cropped top that showed off the 42-year old’s killer body with leather pants that looked like they were attached to a her leather pointy toe boots. Her accessories certainly gave off the Karl vibe with her chained Chanel Sunglasses, and her quilted box silhouette handbag.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Channeling her mother, North West wore Chanel shades to go with her Chanel leather button up top and distressed black jeans. Similar to Kim’s bag, North rocked the mini version and her cousin Penelope Disick also got in on the fun.

Kourtney and Scott Disick’s daughter offered her own take on her Karl inspired look wearing a black top and leather skirt that had a Chanel chain wrapped around her waist. She accessorized with Chanel shades and a square toe knee high boot. It’s great to see both North and Penelope following in Kim’s lead as they’re next in line to lead fashion.

As we take a look back on Kim Kardashian’s previous Met Gala looks we can’t get over her bold, elaborate and ornate gowns that have made her a show-stopper in the past and a fan favorite.

Ahead, see some of Kim’s past Met Gala looks below.

Kim Channeling Marilyn Monroe in Bob Mackie at the 2022 Met Gala

Photo Credit: WWD Reproduction

Kim Kardashian in Mugler at the 2019 Met Gala

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian in Versace at the 2018 Met Gala

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian in Balmain at the 2016 Met Gala