Haute couture with some of the most alluring, and unforgettable custom designs, painted the red carpet yesterday evening for fashions biggest night out at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City.

The annual event which takes place every first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld through an exhibition entitled, “A Line of Beauty.” With over 200 of Karl’s designs, the exhibition allowed attendees to preview past work that Lagerfeld curated during his time at fashion houses like Chanel, Fendi, Chloe and his very own eponymous line, Karl.

Celebrities who were specially approved by Vogue Editor-in-Chief, and Met Gala Co-chair, Anna Wintour to attend were requested to dress “in honor of Karl.” As we all know, the German designer primarily wore black and white, which seemed to be the color scheme at The Met Gala throughout the night.

From Janelle Monae who took notes out of Lady Gaga’s page book and transformed into two black and white fierce looks by Thom Browne, to Cardi B who stayed true to the theme with a black and white 3D floral dress reminiscent of the Chanel flower logo- celebs put their best foot forward. Not to mention Kim Kardashian who brought out the pearls for the girls in a custom Schiaparlli gown which was right on trend.

Some celebs were even unrecognizable at the Met Gala, hence Doja Cat who looked purrrr-fect in her cat themed bodysuit and Lil Nas X who twirled down the red carpet covered in silver paint with luxe jewels and gemstones by Pat McGrath. The stars of the evening made strong and bold fashion statements that were so appealing with a sartorial elegance.

Ahead, see which celebrities were best dressed last night and let us know your thoughts!

Cardi B in Cheng Peng Studio and Laurel Dewitt Earrings

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian in custom Schiaparlli

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ice Spice in Balmain

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Dua Lipa in Vintage Chanel

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Teyana Taylor in Thome Browne

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Keke Palmer in Sergio Hudson

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Doja Cat in Oscar de la Renta

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade in Prada

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Yara Shahidi in Jean Paul Gaultier

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lala Anthony in Sergio Hudson

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Diddy in Sean Jean by June Ambrose

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kerry Washington in Michael Kors

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ashley Graham in Harris Reed

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba in Gucci

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mary J Blige in Burberry

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Halle Bailey in Gucci

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Anne Hathaway in Versace

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Quinta Brunson in Prabal Gurung

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lil Nas in Pat McGrath

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Janelle Monae in Thom Browne

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lizzo in Chanel

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Yung Miami in Custom ActN1

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Viola Davis in Valentino

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Serena Williams in Gucci

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner in Jean Paul Gaultier and Haider Ackermann

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner in Marc Jacobs

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Anna Wintour in Chanel SS23 Couture