Haute couture with some of the most alluring, and unforgettable custom designs, painted the red carpet yesterday evening for fashions biggest night out at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City.
The annual event which takes place every first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld through an exhibition entitled, “A Line of Beauty.” With over 200 of Karl’s designs, the exhibition allowed attendees to preview past work that Lagerfeld curated during his time at fashion houses like Chanel, Fendi, Chloe and his very own eponymous line, Karl.
Celebrities who were specially approved by Vogue Editor-in-Chief, and Met Gala Co-chair, Anna Wintour to attend were requested to dress “in honor of Karl.” As we all know, the German designer primarily wore black and white, which seemed to be the color scheme at The Met Gala throughout the night.
From Janelle Monae who took notes out of Lady Gaga’s page book and transformed into two black and white fierce looks by Thom Browne, to Cardi B who stayed true to the theme with a black and white 3D floral dress reminiscent of the Chanel flower logo- celebs put their best foot forward. Not to mention Kim Kardashian who brought out the pearls for the girls in a custom Schiaparlli gown which was right on trend.
Some celebs were even unrecognizable at the Met Gala, hence Doja Cat who looked purrrr-fect in her cat themed bodysuit and Lil Nas X who twirled down the red carpet covered in silver paint with luxe jewels and gemstones by Pat McGrath. The stars of the evening made strong and bold fashion statements that were so appealing with a sartorial elegance.
Ahead, see which celebrities were best dressed last night and let us know your thoughts!