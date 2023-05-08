Maternity wear never looked so good and the slayage continues to persist throughout Rihanna’s second pregnancy.

Just when we thought her ensembles couldn’t get any better, she stuns in yet another fashion-forward look from designers latest collection. We spotted the ‘Love on the Brain’ singer walking around New York City with her beau A$AP Rocky and from the looks of it, one would think we are in fall based on the fur galore that Rihanna was giving.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

Rihanna who is known for being seasons ahead of the game, stepped out on the town in a Fall 2023 Loewe runway look which consisted of an oversized nude and brown fur coat, that was styled with a fur halter cropped top and a mocha leather asymmetrical skirt.

Her snake-skin Gianvitto Rossi gladiator heels were a major staple to her ensemble and we adored her Chanel vintage ski sunglasses that Lil Kim was known for rocking back in the day.

A$AP Rocky took a more understated approach with his look, opting for a white button up skirt that he layered with a leather bomber jacket and grey cargo shorts. He chose to accessorize with black statement boots that had a clear sole to go with his black shades and diamond pinky ring.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Photo Credit: Backgrid Photo Credit: Backgrid

Following the MET Gala earlier this week, we captured Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on Wednesday grabbing dinner at Italian restaurant Carbone in Soho in yet another edgy look. They both were giving downtown chic vibes with Rihanna styled in a black Acne Studio Leather jacket and a black mini Prada skirt. She accessorized with a Miu Miu mini shoulder bag and a pair of $1990 Amina Muaddi Jaleel thigh high boots that were a brilliant contribution to her unconventional outfit.

Harlem bred A$AP Rocky held RiRi’s hand leaving the restaurant in a traditional look including a white tee with a red and black flannel that he styled with light blue straight jeans. We love his cobalt blue puffer jacket that went perfectly with his Goyard Saint Louis PM Tote bag.

Photo Credit: Backgrid

Rihanna continues to make her maternity style more iconic by the day. Aside from Beyonce, name another celebrity that has brought this much flavor and pizzaz when styling their baby bump…we think we’ll wait. We love how Rihanna continues to hit the pavement strutting in some of the most beautifully crafted and stylish ensembles and we look forward to seeing more of her exceptional street style.