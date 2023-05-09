Many in fashion may have cut ties with Ye, but he hasn’t given up on the industry he loves to hate. The controversial rapper quietly unveiled Season 10 of his Yeezy collection with an extremely lowkey presentation in Los Angeles.

On Monday, May 1, viral photos of the YZY FREE fashion show took over social media. West’s private showing, held inside a warehouse, featured skinhead models steadily walking the runway while wearing tight white tees and black bottoms. It’s reported that Frank Ocean’s Self Control provided the soundtrack for the hush-hush event, and each model carried a candle down the catwalk.

Although Highsnobiety reports that Ye began working on Yeezy season 10 last month, the confidential showing only featured one design…the tight white t-shirts. A design so groundbreaking each attendee reieved one for free.

Immediately after the show, the single –and free– design went onto reselling sites for upwards of $300.