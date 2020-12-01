Kelly Rowland Wears Orange Knit Ribbed Set by Christian Wijnants to Virtual Baby Shower

You Ask, We Answer! @arierhi says, “Hello, not sure how this works but I thought I’d try anyway. Really want to know where Kelly’s set is from. My bestie is preggers and in love with it! So I thought I’d try anyway. Thank you in advance.”

#KellyRowland announced her virtual #BabyShower wearing a @christianwijnants FW 2020 knit set styled by @kjmoody.

Christian Wijnants is an Antwerp-based fashion designer. Born in Brussels, Christian moved to Antwerp in 1996 to study fashion design at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts. His graduate collection won the Dries Van Noten Award for best collection in 2000. After graduation, Christian presented his collection at the prestigious Festival d’Hyères, where it was awarded the Grand Prix and picked up by stores including Colette (Paris), Pineal Eye (London), and Via Bus Stop (Tokyo). After working with Van Noten in Antwerp and Angelo Tarlazzi in Paris, Christian launched his eponymous label in 2003.

Rich, layered graphics and fresh colors translated into eloquent knitwear offer a play of authenticity and luxury that has won him the 2013 International Woolmark Prize, the 2006 ANDAM Award, and the 2005 Swiss Textiles Award. Christian Wijnants is in collaboration with Swarovski for Spring-Summer 2016 and Autumn- Winter 2016 and has been nominated for Swarovski Collective Prize for Innovation.

Kelly’s look is unavailable, but you can shop a few of Christian’s pieces here:

