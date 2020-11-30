Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Tovah from Brooklyn

The votes are in! The winner and our Fashion Bombshell of the Week is Tovah from Brooklyn. Check her out below.

Tovah writes, “I would describe my style as sexy but classy ! I love to step out of the box and try new things . But my favorite is definitely resort wear it’s colorful , light and flow-y . My friends and family say I wear dramatic pieces lol in other words statement pieces .”

She moves on to become a contender for Fashion Bombshell of the Year presented @thefabysawards.

