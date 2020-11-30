On the Scene: Reginae Carter’s 22nd ’99 to 2000’s Themed Birthday Party With Attendees Including Toya Johnson, Teyana Taylor, Kandi Burruss and More!

Reginae Carter celebrated her 22nd birthday over the weekend with a ’99 to 2000’s themed birthday party which we dubbed as “Nae Day”. Attendees including the birthday girl herself wore styles and fashions from the early 2000s era. The bash included many familiar faces like Reginae Carter’s parents Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson along with Kandi Burruss, Teyana Taylor, Tiny Harris, and many more.

Reginae Carter donned three looks for the evening, all of which were styled by Jeremy Haynes. Her hair was done by @officalhairbyhim with makeup by Makeup By Haley. For her first look, she opted for a camo look by Tyre Lajuan paired with Jimmy Choo x Timberland boots which gave us Destiny’s Child vibes.

Her second look was a vintage monogram Dior ensemble circa 2000s which included a vest, bralette, and shorts.

Lastly, Reginae opted for a two-piece set by L. Elle which was crystal embellished by Tyre Lajuan. She topped off the look with Jimmy Choo x Timberland boots.

Let’s get into some looks served by the attendees:

Toya Johnson wore an Ariel Racquel look with The Ivy Showroom fur jacket. Her hair was executed by Shay Michelle with makeup by Be Simply Stunning.

Reginae Carter was spotted with YFN Lucci who was dressed in an on-theme baggy look for her birthday celebration.

Kandi Burruss channeled Lil Kim’s red look from her “Crush On You” video, styled by Jeremy Haynes. Her hair was done by Jodie Rowlands with makeup by Tae Rene’. Todd Tucker dressed up like Diddy for the birthday bash.

Fashion Bomb couple Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert were in attendance at Reginae Carter’s “Nae Day” celebration.

2 Chainz was spotted in a Chrome Hearts hoodie and Balenciaga logo beanie at the “Nae Day” celebration.

Tiny Harris posed with Toya Johnson in a mix print look.

Karlie Redd wore Dolce and Gabbana pieces with Dior sneakers while attending Reginae’s birthday celebration.

EJ King posed in a plaid top and cargo pants while attending Reginae’s birthday party.

Zonnique and Band Hunta Izzy opted for coordinating spray-painted looks for Reginae’s birthday bash.

All photos courtesy of @freddyoart.

