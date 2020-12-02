You Ask, We Answer! Porsha Williams Stuns in the Ivy Showroom Dress With Daughter Pilar McKinley in Ada Aziza for Holiday Shoot
We are always accepting and answering celebrity wardrobe inquiries from our Fashion Bomb readers! Recently, an Instagram user posed the question, “Where is Porsha’s dress from?”
This Instagrammer was referring to Porsha Williams‘s most recent holiday photoshoot with her daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley. Porsha Williams posed in a dress by The Ivy Showroom while her daughter Pilar wore a $395 Ada Aziza “Princess Jasmine Custom High Low” dress.
Such a beautiful moment!