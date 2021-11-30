Kelly Rowland was amongst the many celebrity faces at the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as the singer rode a float and sang live during the famous annual Thanksgiving event in NYC. For her appearance, she stunned in a custom green look.
Kelly Rowland wore a custom Marcell Von Berlin look including a ruched cutout velvet jumpsuit, over-the-knee velvet boots, and a maxi fur coat. She paired the designer look with Diff Eyewear x Lauren London black sunglasses and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Thoughts?
Photos: Tomás Herold