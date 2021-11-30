Beyoncé confirmed a new Ivy Park x adidas collection is on the way with the latest campaign photos of her rocking potential pieces from the upcoming release.

Beyoncé was spotted on a tennis court surrounded by tennis balls wearing a lime green look including a long jacket, turtleneck bodysuit, and sock boots. She rounded the look off with sunglasses and a tennis racket.

She was also spotted striking a pose by a house in a mixed houndstooth print sleeveless zippered top and high-waisted leggings.

The latest Ivy Park x adidas collection is assumed to be titled “HALLS OF IVY”, channeling the ivy league aesthetic with styles influenced by collegiate-sport styles.

Are you excited for the newest collection?

Photos: Ivy Park x adidas