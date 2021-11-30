Porsha Williams expressed the many things she was thankful for, with her adorable daughter Pilar Jhena being one of those cherished gifts. Celebrating the day of giving thanks in style, the mother and daughter duo were spotted posing together in chic looks on Thanksgiving.
Porsha Williams wore a full Off-White look including the $1,004 Arrows Languid cardigan, $420 Languid knitted top, and $990 Languid pants. She paired the Off-White ensemble with PVC heels and hoop earrings. Her look was styled by Jeremy Haynes.
Pilar wore a $440 Burberry Icon Stripe cotton dress paired with black combat boots and a cute black hair bow. She was also spied in a $330 detachable hood monogram quilted jacket from Burberry as well.
So cute!
Photos: Will Sterling