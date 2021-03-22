Kash Doll Shows Us Why Oyemwen Pieces Are Perfect for Special Occasions, Celebrates Her Birthday Rocking Blush Rose Pink Tulle Robe With Train From Fashion Bomb Daily Shop

Rapper Kash Doll recently celebrated her 29th birthday rocking an ultra-chic ensemble for her birthday look which included a piece from Fashion Bomb Daily Shop’s Oyemwen brand.

Kash Doll wore Oyemwen’s Blush Pink Tulle Robe with Train which is available at the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop! She rocked the robe effortlessly with a white tank crop top and jeans paired with a pink Hermès Birkin bag and pink feather trimmed heels which featured a gold chain detailing on the ankle. Her look was styled by Sankara Xasha Turé.

With this look, Kash Doll solidified that Fashion Bomb Daily Shop’s Oyemwen pieces are absolutely perfect for special occasions especially birthdays!

Adorned with frothy tulle, Oyemwen’s garments bring out the inner queen (or in Kash Doll’s case, the inner doll) in you, making the wearer feel like royalty for their special occasion.

If you’re looking for a standout piece for your birthday or next special event, Oyemwen is definitely your go-to brand! Discover more from the brand here.

Love Kash Doll’s robe? Shop her Oyemwen robe here!

Photos: @jeremiah_drummond