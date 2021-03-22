Bianca Lawson Posed for an Shoot Wearing a UNTTLD Black Ruffled Fishnet Mesh Dress With Berna Peci Gold Hoops and Nasty Gal Accessories
Bianca Lawson is often the talk of the internet as conversations frequent around her timeless beauty matched by reminders that she is Beyoncè and Solange Knowles’s stepsister. The stunning actress recently posed for a photoshoot where she donned a classic black ruffled ensemble.
Bianca Lawson posed in a $2,690 UNTTLD “Valeria” dress accessorized with Berna Peci’s $45 Ultimate Gold Hoops and black complimenting Nasty Gal accessories. Her look was styled by Icon Billingsley.
Lawson’s UNTTLD “Valeria” dress appears in black with fishnet mesh detailing and pleated ruffles complete with functioning front buttons. The dress also features a high-neck detail to offer a modern Victorian feel.
Her makeup was done by Renee Sanganoo and Semande Balogun.
Photography: @bonnienichoalds