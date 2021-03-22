Meagan Good Covers Hello Beautiful’s March Issue in Zana Bayne Leopard Set, Rick Owens Black Cut Out Skirt and Femme LA Black Pumps
Meagan Good posed as Hello Beautiful’s cover star for their March “Power” Issue which ultimately shook up the internet! Good graced the cover in a fierce look that showed us she’s a powerful, unapologetic Black woman.
Meagan Good wore a leopard set by Zana Bayne which included a $300 cat-eye bra, $375 bat belt and $195 choker collar. She completed the look with a Rick Owens black cutout skirt and what appears to be Femme LA’s $199 Rum Pump in black. Her look was styled by EJ King.
During her feature, Meagan Good shares: “To have the strength to just say ‘no this is who I am, this is what I believe, this is what I think I should put into the world, this is what I know that I’m called to, this is my purpose’.”
Photography: @bokocecile
Makeup: @makeupbyjmonroy
Styling: @ejking21