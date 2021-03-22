Actor Rome Flynn Brings the Heat in Fashion Nova Taupe Short Sleeve Woven Button-Up Top

Rome Flynn is slowly making a name for himself in the world of entertainment. Backed by a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series, Flynn is also a particular favorite of the ladies due to his charming personality and good looks. The actor recently posted a sizzling flick to the ‘gram rocking a Fashion Nova woven top.

Rome Flynn wore Fashion Nova’s $19.99 Dawson Short Sleeve Woven Top in taupe. He paired the top with a white ribbed tank and white and red track pants along with a pair of crisp white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

While Rome Flynn’s taupe Dawson Short Sleeve Woven Top is sold out, the shirt is also available in various other colors including orange, yellow, and light blue to name a few.

Perfect for the new Spring season, this top can provide many looks from casual to semi-formal. Dress it up with tailored trousers and loafers or dress it down with jeans and the hottest sneakers.

