Karen Civil Rocks Brown Essentials by Fear of God Logo Hoodie and Sweatpants With Pink and Brown Louis Vuitton Clapton Backpack and Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Sneakers
You guys couldn’t get enough of Karen Civil‘s recent chill yet cozy look! The media mogul took to Instagram to share a pink and brown coordinated look which our readers fell instantly in love with.
Karen Civil wore a brown Essentials by Fear of God logo hoodie and sweatpants ($100 and $90, respectively) paired with a $2,210 Louis Vuitton Clapton Backpack Ebène Damier, Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 sneakers and $185 Gucci “GG” Lamé socks. Her look was styled by @ohh.roman with hair by @iam_whatshername_ and makeup by Stephanie Nimoh.
You can shop her look below:
Photography by @tonybeephoto
Would you rock this look?