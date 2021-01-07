Kim Kardashian Spotted in Los Angeles Wearing a Rusty Brown Acne Leather Puffer Jacket and Brown Leather Mowalola Pants
Following rumors of her and Kanye’s west alleged divorce, Kim Kardashian-West was spotted out in Los Angeles visiting family keeping it rather simple and chic with her latest look.
Kim Kardashian wore $2,700 Acne Leather Puffer Jacket in rusty brown paired with her pair of brown leather Mowalola pants.
With this look, Kim is actually giving us a classic rewear moment! You may remember these pants from Kim’s full Mowalola look back in June of 2020 when the family took a trip to their ranch in Wyoming. In fact, the entire family was rocking looks from the Nigerian-British designer’s label. She also recently wore her Acne puffer jacket during her most recent family holiday vacation.
Thoughts?