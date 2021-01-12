Ghost Wardrobe Inquiry: Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.’s) Black Denim Studded Amiri Trucker Jacket + Paige Hurd’s Biege Zimmermann Checked Cropped Buckle Jacket

More wardrobe queries have rolled in for Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost! @xotaijanah asked, “Hi! I’ve stumbled across your page while looking for this specific jacket that a friend of mine really wanted. I was hoping that by chance you would know the brand and the price, so I figured I’d give it a shot! Thank you!”

You know we’re on it! Tariq St. Patrick, played by Michael Rainey Jr., wore an $1,990 Amiri studded denim jacket during an episode of Ghost, styled by Frank Fleming. While the jacket is currently sold out, you can check out this brown and tan contrast leather trucker jacket wore by Tariq recently on Power Book II: Ghost.

When it came to Lauren Baldwin’s look, @the_notorious_n.i.a posed the question: “Hey, I’m a little late but can you tell me where Lauren’s jacket is from? Thanks.”

Of course! Lauren Baldwin, played by actress Paige Hurd, wore a $1,750 Zimmermann Sabotage checked cropped cotton-blend jacket, styled by Frank Fleming.

The Fall 2019 piece is currently sold out, but the details of this garment cannot go unnoticed. Complete with double-breasted detailing, this deconstructed garment takes on the appearance of a cropped trench coat. Checked panels grace this sleeves, collar and a single large breast pocket. Let’s not forget the buckle which complements both the collar and waist.

Discover more fashions from Power Book II: Ghost through our hashtag #ghoststarzfbd on Instagram!