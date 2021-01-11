Top 6 COSRX Skincare Products for Your 2021 Glow Up

Make this year YOUR year. The past year has not been that pleasant, but we get another 365 days to make 2021 a better one. Enhancing your overall look is one of the best ways to go! We’re pretty sure that you kept trying and trying for the past year but failed to do so.

Don’t give up yet ‘cause we’re here to help! If you’re into Korean skin care, you are already on the right path. The right Korean skincare products are what you should look out for next. Not just any skincare products, but the right ones for your skin.

Considering the brand and ingredients play a huge part in the decision-making on buying or skipping a product. Some of the most famous cosmetic brands, may it be for makeup or skincare purposes, are from South Korea.

COSRX is a Korean brand known for products that effectively deal with skin issues and problems suitable even for sensitive skin types. They offer products made with simple ingredients to avoid any possible irritations on the skin.

Scroll down below to know more about their best-selling products that will make your skin glow like never before.

AHA/BHA Clarifying Toner

Removing dead skin cells and impurities on your skin can greatly enhance the complexion of your face. This toner effectively gets rid of dead skin cells and excess oil while keeping the skin soft and supple. It also prevents blackheads and whiteheads from developing.

It is safe for daily use, but observe your skin’s reaction first. Note that it contains chemical exfoliants that can make the skin more vulnerable to sun damage. Always apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF30 or higher for daytime use.

Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser

Toning is a good way of removing any impurities, but nothing beats proper cleansing. An off-balanced pH level causes most skin issues like acne, extreme oiliness, and dry patches. This gentle cleanser offers a pH level closest to the skin’s natural pH level to keep the skin healthy.

It can easily remove dirt, dead skin cells, and excess sebum without giving discomfort to the skin. It is suitable for daytime and nighttime use. Cleansing can promote healthy cell renewal and prevent skin aging. Don’t skip it!

Centella Blemish Cream

Say goodbye to your longtime blemishes this year! COSRX has formulated yet the best blemish cream you could ever find. It contains Centella Asiatica leaf extract and zinc oxide that is both beneficial for troubled and irritated skin. It also reduces inflammation from within for rapid healing. This cream is only for spot treatment as a full application may result in caking.

Aloe Soothing Sun Cream

Sunscreen or sun creams are the most important step after a skincare routine. Not only that it gives you protection from the sun, but it also does not let your routine go to waste. Religiously performing a skincare routine without sunscreens is like skydiving without wearing parachutes.

This soothing sun cream boasts broad-spectrum sun protection SPF50 PA+++ infused with aloe vera extract to provide a refreshing and moisturizing effect on the skin. Never go outside without wearing any sun cream.

Triple Hyaluronic Moisture Ampoule

Hyaluronic acid is a powerful ingredient that provides amazing benefits to the skin. It improves the skin’s moisture retention ability that results in younger-looking skin. It also prevents rapid healing and removes and prevents wrinkles.

This ampoule contains three different hyaluronic acids (3 is better than 1!) along with Pro-Vitamin B5 that retains moisture in the skin for long-lasting hydration. Using this ampoule can result in plumper and softer skin.

Acne Pimple Master Patch

You will never handle pimples the wrong way with this product. COSRX’s pimple patch is of the best quality and highly affordable! It is made with hydrocolloid patches to protect your pimples from further swelling and infections. It also draws in excess sebum for rapid healing. Avoid plastering your pimples with band-aids; use pimple patches instead.

Everything Considered

Nothing is stopping you to get that clear and glowing skin. The beauty market is filled with highly effective products; you just have to pick the right one for you. You are one step closer to your goal if you start today. Have fun! Let us know if you loved the products in the comment section.