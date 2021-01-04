Power Book II Ghost Wardrobe Inquiry: Tariq St. Patrick ( Michael Rainey Jr.’s) Amiri Brown and Black Colorblock Contrast Leather Jacket + Naturi Naughton’s Saint Laurent Black Sheer Blouse + Vauthier Red Dress
You ask, we answer! Our Fashion Bomb readers can’t get enough of the fashions from Power Book II: Ghost and we’re always getting queries following Sunday episode airings. @sweet_prince_of_the_ghetto215 says, “What about this jacket?“
Tariq St. Patrick (played by Michael Rainey Jr.) was spotted on Power Book II: Ghost in a $2,790 Amiri contrast leather trucker jacket, styled by Frank Fleming.
Shop it below:
Another reader asked, “Good morning, could you provide the details of Tasha/Naturi’s blouse on last night’s episode of Power?”
Tasha St. Patrick (played by Naturi Naughton) wore a $1,650 Saint Laurent sheer blouse on Power Book II: Ghost, styled by Frank Fleming.
Purchase here.
@Kira.Kidara.Issa also wanted to know about Tasha’s red dress! She said, “The Red Dress from Tasha too please.”
Naturi looked bomb in an Alexandre Vauthier ruched dress and $995 YSL Contrasting Toe Cap Pumps:
Get her dress $792 here and her shoes at FarFetch.com.
Would you splurge on any of these high fashion items?
Thoughts?