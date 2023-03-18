Kanye West and his wifey Bianca Sensori have been hitting the streets in style ever since they said ‘I do.’ Whether it be dinner with the family or hitting up their favorite shops, this duo does it in the futuristic utilitarian sexy West has come to be known for.

Recently the couple went shopping on Melrose and the controversial rapper wore a brown leather bomber jacket, black cargos, and combat boots. A typical Ye ‘fit we’d say. Incorporates the color black, an oversize piece is present, and heavy boots are involved. Bianca layered a quarter zip vest over a sheer long-sleeve top, leather opera gloves, black knit shorts over black nylons, and knee-high Balenciaga boots.

Photo: Backgrid USA

Kanye is known for transforming his ex-wife’s (Kim Kardashian) style and styled a few of Julia Fox’s most viral looks when they were together. Since the extremely public fallout with Kim Kardashian, West has been applying this Mad Max-esque Balenciaga-core to every partner he’s been spotted with. Ah, what we won’t do for love.