We love a Black designer moment, and recently our bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers, stepped out in cut-and-sew label wearNIKI by Nikole (Niki) Dalton.

wearNIKI is a Black-owned label designed and manufactured in Oakland, CA. One look at the brand’s Instagram, and you’ll see that wearNIKI is a glam-forward label with an appreciation for elegant eveningwear, sparkles, and fine ostrich feathers. Dalton prides herself on designing pieces for women who are winning. Whether in life, love, your career, or elsewhere, Niki makes clothes that invoke that champion feeling within her clientele.

One winning woman who loves a wearNIKI piece is our CEO Claire Sulmers.

Photo: Kai Bryd Photo: Kai Bryd

Recently Claire attended the Black Excellence Brunch, where she networked, continued to foster her community of like-minded peers and delivered a look. In white on white, Claire showed up and out in a bodycon long sleeve turtleneck dress by Naked Wardrobe and over the knee boots by FEMME LA, but the statement piece pulling it all together? Her white feather-adorned jacket by wearNIKI.

The domestic production of the brand allows Dalton and her crew to explore the various customizations desired by her clients. Customizations like the sexy slit on the black feather midi skirt Claire wore for the Black Influencers Pop-Up.

Photo: @jeffgetcash on Instagram Photo: @jeffgetcash on Instagram Photo: @jeffgetcash on Instagram

With every piece, Dalton’s decade-long experience and design mastery shine. Whether it be with tulle, jersey, or fun feathers, wearNIKI produces a little piece of victory with every piece. That’s what makes it a winning lifestyle brand.

Get into Niki and her designs on the brand’s website and Instagram.