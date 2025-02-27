A Toast to Style : Fashion Mavens Bevy Smith, Claire Sulmers, Lady London & More Join Forces to Celebrate Black Excellence at H&M

Multifaceted television personality Bevy Smith partnered with H&M to host a black excellence cocktail soirée Tuesday evening at H&M’s showroom, and the event was nothing shy of the most chicest women in Los Angeles.

In celebration of award season, Smith gathered the who’s who of Hollywood to immerse in fashion and connection, while indulging in the tastiest treats. Guests were greeted with black-owned wine including Issa Rae’s Viarae Prosecco, and Ingrid Best’s IBest Wine. In addition to snacking on the most flavorful hors d’oeuvres by Chef Keith Corbin.

Fashion Bomb CEO Claire Sulmers was on the scene and arrived in a khaki H&M double-breasted trench coat that she belted and hung off her shoulders. She accessorized with oxblood patent leather Aminah Abdul Jillil boots that coordinated perfectly with her rich burgundy hair color.

Sulmers stopped to speak with Dominque Fluker from Essence magazine, and discussed what it’s like to build a brand in an ever changing market. She also touched on the importance of representation, diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry.

The hostess with the mostess, Bevy Smith looked glamorous in a black crystal embellished archival H&M dress that glistened throughout the evening. She opted for brown bangs with soft sultry curls that highlighted her diamond hoop earrings.

Bevy worked the room, entertaining a star-studded guest list that included Cynthia Bailey, Yvonne Orji, Estelle and Tay Beauchamp.

Lady London was also in attendance showcasing her fabulous style and donning the most stylish fur accessories. She sported a white high-low dress with a fur hat by Dominique Kerenice, and patched fur boots by Jennifer Le.

Serving leather galore, was this year’s Faby’s recipient for ‘Most Fashionable Teen,’ Azzy Milan who reunited with Claire for a second time this month. Milan looked sizzling hot in a black leather dress, with black and gold wedge sandals.

H&M and Bevy Smith cocktail party was one for the books. It was great to see so many tastemakers in one room together, and amplifying black voices. H&M’s diversity initiatives continues to set them apart in the fashion industry, making them a leading retailer.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @destinyfulfild