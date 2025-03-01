On the Scene at the 2025 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards: Teyana Taylor Stuns in a Camel Amiri Dress, Tyra Banks Slays in a Black Pajtim Raci Gown, Lori Harvey Opts for a Plaid Burberry Look + More!

What does it mean to be a black woman in Hollywood? Perhaps it means achieving immeasurable success in the entertainment industry through unwavering determination, persistency and resilience.

The 18th annual Essence “Black Women in Hollywood“ awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles hosted by Aldis Hodge, shed a light on the change-makers and rule-breakers who are leading the way.

From honorees including the multitalented Teyana Taylor and Cynthia Erivo, to Essence Magazine February covergirl Tyra Banks, there was a multitude of beauty, confidence and black excellence in the room. And of course in true black form, the fashion was ‘fashioning’ with the most innovative and creative looks to hit the carpet.

Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers arrived on the scene in a royal purple Michael Costello ostrich feather dress that was characterized with a high-neck. Her black open-toe heels paired perfectly with her YSL clutch bag, and we adored her burgundy hair color that was complimentary to her caramel complexion.

Mother and daughter duo, Tyra Banks and Carolyn London both looked incredible in all black ensembles that exuded elegance and nobility. Banks custom Pajtim Raci off-the-shoulder gown had a sheer embellished corset, and hugged her coke bottle shape. Stylist Wilford Lenov has been doing a remarkable job styling Tyra Banks as of late, and she’s never looked better.

Tyra wasn’t the only one showing off her fabulous body, as Creative Director Teyana Taylor proved to be a knock-out in a camel Amiri dress. Featuring cutouts, and draping throughout, her high slit showcased her Tom-Ford padlock sandals that tied her monochromatic look together. Similar to Teyana, the “Queen of Popiano“ Tyla also opted for a camel hued sequins dress that was form-fitting on her petit frame.

When it came down to serving a fashion-forward and avant-garde look on the carpet, Cynthia Erivo nailed it in a black Maison Margiela tulle look that was complimented with Tabi shoes. Her ensemble was intricate, sheer in texture and structurally voluminous. Cynthia’s collar added drama, and her gold facial jewelry enhanced her beauty.

In addition to Cynthia Erivo turning heads, Lori Harvey looked effortlessly Parisian chic in a Burberry outfit. Harvey chose to abandon the traditional dress, and instead opted for a khaki double breasted cropped trench jacket, with plaid cargo pants. Her mint colored layered belt with gold hardware was the perfect touch.

The Essence “Black Women in Hollywood” awards gave black women a spotlight to unapologetically shine bright. Malcolm X once stated, “The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman. The most neglected person in America is the Black woman.” This luncheon was a coming together to reflect, acknowledge and celebrate black women in all their glory, and recognize how far they’ve come.

Ahead see more stylish attendees at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood awards!

Meagan Good in Custom Eman Alajilan and Jonathan Majors in House of Gray

Storm Reid in Cong Tri

Tasha Smith in Ganni

Monique Rodriguez in Balmain

Azzy Milan in Aknvas

Kyla Pratt in Jovana Louis

Kandi Burruss in Sergi Hudson

Lavern Cox in Thom Browne

Brandee Evans in Kristina Kharlashkina

Niecy Nash in Maison Valentino

Crystal Renee in Sergio Hudson

Bevy Smith in H&M

Skai Jackson in Magic Atelier

Photo Credit: Getty Images