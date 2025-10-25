Tyra Banks Slays in A Black and Brown Amazon Fashion Look for Amazon Stylist Creators Day

Legendary Supermodel Tyra Banks started the week off as a surprise guest judge for an Amazon Styling Challenge at the Amazon Creator Summit in Palm Springs.

The business mogul who has revolutionized the fashion industry at large, continues to break racial barriers in fashion while building her legacy. Her latest collaboration with Amazon Fashion seems like strategic alignment, and could potentially be a profitable extension of her own brand.

Celebrity Stylist, Wilford Lenov styled Tyra in Amazon fashion from head to toe, including a black off the shoulder top that was layered over a black and brown form fitting corset. Her black trousers were cinched in with a statement black and gold belt and her gold layered bangles were a nice component to her hoop earrings.

On our Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page, Tyra’s post has amassed over 28K likes with bombers like @marvingarciany sharing, “Victoria Secret Model, Top Model, Amazing Host…This girl has superpowers.” @rmand_von also wrote, “This the Tyra we love. This looks like a retired supermodel.😍”

Tyra banks signature “smize” lets us know that she is living her best life unapologetically, and it’s so refreshing to see Tyra age like fine wine. She’s the perfect representation of a Top Model who has conquered the game, and is constantly in pursuit of her next venture.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction