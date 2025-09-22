Saweetie Attended London Fashion Week in a Red Richard Quinn Dress + a White Tolu Coker Cropped Top with Black Glossy Culottes

Saweetie is currently in London for fashion week, and the Bay Area native has come a long way.

The “Richtivities” rapper is undeniably in her bag, and made a returning debut to Richard Quinn’s runway show this month exuding royalty and looking like a modern day princess.

Donning a bright red strapless tulle gown, with black bows across the bodice, Saweetie kept her accessories to a minimum with statement rings and diamond earrings. Her hair was intricately braided, and if we didn’t know any better, we’d say she resembles a younger Alicia Keys.

Should you beg to differ, just get into her side profile.

On another outing during London Fashion Week, Saweetie stepped out in a classic black and white ensemble including a white cropped button up top by Tolu Coker that was styled with a black skinny tie.

Her black patent leather baker boy hat paired exceptionally well with her black glossy wide leg culottes. She tied her look together with a Chanel crossbody handbag and black Kurt Geiger open-toe heels.

Los Angeles based Stylist Wilford Lenov is responsible for both of Saweeties stunning ensembles. He does a remarkable job of helping celebrities to elevate their style and brand image. From Kelly Rowland and Tyra Banks to Toni Braxton and Jeannie Mai, Wilford always serves some haute looks.

Saweetie looked sophisticated, polished and like she has the potential to really give the fashion girls a run for their money. If this is any indication of the stylish looks to come from Saweetie in the future, you might want to take some notes.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Alex J. Piper