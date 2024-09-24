Saweetie Attended London Fashion Week in a Richard Quinn Look to the Brand’s Spring ’25 Show

With an EP entitled, ‘High Maintenance,‘ Saweetie is far from average, and she has proven that she is a chameleon on the fashion scene.

During London Fashion Week, the Bay Area native look absolutely gorgeous at the Richard Quinn show. She embodied timeless beauty in a cream and black gown by the UK designer.

Quinn, who earned his Fashion MA from Central Saint Martins, created his label in 2016 and has received numerous awards for his exceptional design ability. In 2017, he received the H&M Design Award, and following that he won the British Fashion Award in 2018 for Emerging Talent Women’s wear.

Saweetie stole the style spotlight at The Dorchester in London as she posed in an off-the-shoulder black sequin laced gown that had a cream 3-D floral bodice. With peach eyeshadow and a warm neutral tone lip that glistened in the midnight sky, she looked like a femme fatale.

Fans took to Instagram to share their enthusiasm for how bomb Saweetie looked. Designer @Sai.Sankoh wrote, “She looks elegant. Love it😍,” while @callbackchristina wrote, “Saweetie looks so majestic😍😍😍. I see you @richardquinn🔥🔥. “

One thing’s forsure, and two things for certain, Saweetie looked like royalty at the Richard Quinn show, and we love her queen-like confidence that was perhaps symbolic to modern day cinderella.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ IG Reproduction