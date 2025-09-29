Milan Fashion Week: Saweetie attended the MM6 Maison Margiela Runway Show in a Gray Structured Dress with Black Gloves and Tan Boots

On Thursday MM6 Maison Margiela debuted their Spring/Summer 2026 collection during Milan Fashion Week on a street blocked off with the path painted white in lieu of the catwalk.

Saweetie recently turned heads during London fashion week earlier this month, and has now made her way to Milan. Perhaps she’s breaking a personal record for having the most fashionable looks back to back. Celebrity Stylist, Wilford Lenov is the mastermind behind her latest avant-garde ensemble and we think we smell a rebrand on the horizon.

The “Icy Girl” rapper who has been known to show off her body yadi yadi, took a risk and arrived in a grey sculptural dress that had an oversized silhouette with structured shoulders. Her black leather gloves add depth to her fabulous look, and her tan pointed toe boots were a nice contrast.

Throughout the MM6 Maison Margiela Spring collection, we saw many looks on the runway that included sheer skirts, printed bodysuits, and muted neutrals paired with bright accessories. In addition to models donning the exact same futuristic sunglasses that Saweetie arrived in. Her bob hair cut couldn’t have been more fitting for the cyber space shades.

It’s great to see Saweetie stepping outside of her comfort zone and trying new things in the realm of fashion. When it comes to your own style, it’s important to challenging yourself to try new things because some of the greatest looks come when you choose not to play it safe.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction