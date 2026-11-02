Beyonce Wore an Ivory Crystal-Embellished LaPointe Blazer and Shorts to Jay-Z’s Concert in Los Angeles

Beyoncé returned to Jay-Z’s concert in Los Angeles for another night of support, this time dressed in a monochromatic ivory look from the LaPointe Spring Summer 2027 Ready-to-Wear collection.

Styled by longtime collaborator Ty Hunter, the ensemble brought sharp tailoring and sparkle together in one cohesive outfit.

The look centered on a strong-shouldered ivory blazer scattered with crystal embellishment along the shoulders, sleeves, and cuffs. Underneath, she wore a draped scarf top that wrapped at the neck and cascaded into long streaming panels, paired with high-waisted shorts adorned with matching crystal detailing.

She completed the look with sheer fishnet tights, snakeskin pointed-toe Amina Muaddi pumps, and statement crystal drop earrings.

Kim Kimble styled her hair in a voluminous half-up ponytail with honey blonde waves, while Rokael Beauty handled her makeup.

Hot! or Hmm…?

Photos: @robins_robin