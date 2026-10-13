Vlisco VIBE Launches With Lisa Folawiyo’s Colorful Five-Piece Capsule Collection

Fashion meets heritage with a colorful new collaboration between iconic textile house Vlisco and celebrated Nigerian designer Lisa Folawiyo.

For generations, Vlisco’s vibrant prints have been synonymous with celebrations, cultural expression, and statement-making style. Now, the heritage textile brand is giving its signature fabrics a contemporary refresh with Vlisco VIBE, a new collection designed to bring bold prints beyond special occasions and into everyday wardrobes.

Launching October 13, 2026, the collection marks an exciting new chapter for the 180-year-old company, which has enlisted Nigerian fashion designer Lisa Folawiyo to demonstrate just how versatile its fabrics can be.

Known for her distinctive approach to African prints, unexpected color combinations, and modern silhouettes, Folawiyo has created an exclusive five-piece capsule collection that embodies the spirit of Vlisco VIBE.

And if the campaign imagery is any indication, the results are nothing short of fabulous.

A Colorful New Approach to Everyday Dressing

The campaign is a visual feast of electric blues, vibrant pinks, citrus yellows, and graphic patterns, photographed against architectural backdrops that are equally bold.

One standout ensemble features a cropped, long-sleeved blue printed blouse paired with a multicolored skirt featuring contrasting orange, green, and geometric motifs. The combination feels youthful, playful, and unapologetically fashion-forward.

Elsewhere, a sleeveless printed ensemble in shades of pink, turquoise, and navy offers a relaxed yet polished approach to coordinated dressing.

Another striking look pairs a flowing printed top with wide-leg trousers in a lively yellow and burgundy palette, proving that statement prints can be just as effortless as wardrobe neutrals.

The beauty of the collection lies in its styling possibilities. These are pieces that can be dressed up with heels and statement jewelry or paired with flats for a more relaxed daytime look.

Rather than reserving bold African-inspired textiles for weddings, parties, or milestone celebrations, Vlisco VIBE encourages fashion lovers to incorporate them into their daily rotation.

Lisa Folawiyo Brings Her Signature Vision

Folawiyo is an inspired choice for the collaboration.

The Nigerian designer has built a recognizable aesthetic around the art of transforming printed textiles into contemporary fashion. Her designs frequently juxtapose unexpected patterns, colors, and silhouettes, creating looks that feel distinctly modern while celebrating African craftsmanship.

For Vlisco VIBE, she brings that same sensibility to five exclusive designs that demonstrate the versatility of the new fabrics.

What makes the collaboration particularly interesting is that customers won’t simply be admiring the designer’s creations from afar.

Vlisco will offer sewing patterns for each of Folawiyo’s five designs alongside the fabrics, allowing customers to recreate the looks, personalize them, and collaborate with their own tailors.

It’s a thoughtful approach that recognizes the longstanding tradition of transforming fabric into one-of-a-kind garments, while introducing that creative process to a new generation of fashion enthusiasts.

Heritage Meets Modern Luxury

Founded in 1846, Vlisco has a rich history rooted in textile innovation and cultural exchange between the Netherlands and Africa.

Its distinctive prints have become particularly meaningful across West and Central Africa, where generations of women have embraced the fabrics as expressions of personal style, cultural identity, and community.

With Vlisco VIBE, the company is building upon that legacy while responding to the needs of the contemporary consumer.

The inaugural collection introduces four new print designs in 18 colorways, crafted from fine cotton satin for a lightweight feel, breathable comfort, and fluid drape.

Available in two- and four-yard lengths, the fabrics are intended to accommodate everything from coordinated separates to relaxed silhouettes.

The collection also introduces a more accessible price positioning, opening the door for more customers to experience Vlisco’s distinctive designs.

As Vlisco Creative Director Marlou van Engelen explains, the brand’s latest chapter is about bringing its longstanding commitment to creativity into everyday life.

“With Vlisco VIBE, we’re bringing that same creative spirit into everyday moments,” she says.

The philosophy feels especially relevant at a time when personal style is increasingly about individuality rather than rigid fashion rules.

Why save your most beautiful prints for a special occasion when getting dressed can be a celebration in itself?

The Fashion Bomb Verdict

At Fashion Bomb Daily, we’re always excited to see collaborations that celebrate African design while making fashion feel fresh, wearable, and accessible.

What stands out about Vlisco VIBE is its ability to honor the history of printed textiles without confining them to tradition.

Folawiyo’s capsule demonstrates that vibrant patterns can be sophisticated, playful, professional, and effortlessly chic—all depending on how they’re styled.

From colorful coordinated sets to statement-making separates, the collection makes a compelling case for embracing more color in our everyday wardrobes.

And with customers encouraged to reinterpret the designs through their own tailoring choices, Vlisco VIBE is ultimately a celebration of individuality.

Vlisco VIBE launched October 13, 2026, and is available online and at Vlisco retail stores.

Explore the collection at https://vlisco.com/pages/vibe.

What do you think of the collaboration? Would you incorporate these vibrant prints into your everyday wardrobe? Hot! Or Hmm..?