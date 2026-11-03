All’s Fair Season 2 Premiere: Kim Kardashian in Custom Ashi Studio, Sarah Paulson in Roksanda, Naomi Watts in Mugler, and Glenn Close in Matières Fécales

The cast of Hulu’s All’s Fair stepped out in New York City to celebrate the Season 2 premiere, turning the red carpet into a showcase of sculptural silhouettes, archival-inspired tailoring, and bold couture.

Kim Kardashian, styled by Law Roach, arrived in a custom grey Ashi Studio gown featuring a sharply corseted bodice, croc-textured paneling, and cascading fringe detailing that trailed into a train.

Niecy Nash-Betts made a dramatic entrance in a black Loube Designer gown with a sculptural hooded neckline and draped skirt, both adorned with sweeping gold beaded embellishment.

Sarah Paulson, styled by Karla Welch, wore a black croc-embossed one-shoulder ball gown from the Roksanda Spring Summer 2027 Ready-to-Wear collection, complete with a corseted waist and dramatic voluminous skirt.

Naomi Watts, styled by Jeanann Williams, chose a black midi dress from the Mugler Fall Winter 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection, defined by a sculpted plunging bodice and thigh-high slit.

Glenn Close, styled by Andrew Gelwicks, delivered one of the night’s most memorable moments, posing alongside drag queen Alexis Stone as the pair wore matching ivory frayed-hem belted looks from the Matières Fécales Spring Summer 2027 Ready-to-Wear collection, finished with black gloves and boots.

Teyana Taylor, styled by Wayman + Micah, offered a couture take on tuxedo dressing in a Nicholas Oakwell Couture look that paired a cropped black jacket with a sheer corseted bow-tie bodice and a sculptural bow-detail skirt.

The New York celebration followed the show’s Season 2 premiere in Mexico City, where Niecy Nash-Betts wore custom Harry Halim styled by The Reismans, Kim Kardashian wore Schiaparelli couture styled by Law Roach, Naomi Watts wore Ashi Studio Spring Summer 2026 Couture styled by Jeanann Williams, and Sarah Paulson wore Christian Dior.

Video: JPASC24



