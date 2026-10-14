Meet The Designer: How Vivian Chan Is Redefining The Power Of Simplicity

Vivian Chan // Photo Credit: Rosalie Agency

Sometimes, the most powerful fashion statements are the ones that don’t have to shout. For Los Angeles-based designer Vivian Chan, it’s all about the details. Think clean lines, sculptural silhouettes and perfectly placed touches that make a look feel effortlessly put together. Her namesake label, VIVIANCHAN, has become a favorite among women who appreciate understated elegance with a little edge, including Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, and Kendall Jenner.

But Chan’s love affair with fashion started long before the celebrity fittings and red carpets. Born in Taiwan to a Taiwanese mother and Hong Kong-born father, she immigrated to Los Angeles with her family at age six. Some of her earliest memories are of watching her mother run a clothing boutique, where she learned how the right outfit could transform the way a woman feels. That early exposure eventually became the foundation for her own label, launched in 2013, where femininity and individuality remain at the heart of every collection.

Now, Chan is bringing her minimalist-meets-modern aesthetic to The Bomb Fashion Show LA on October 14, presented by Cadillac. Before the show, we caught up with the designer to talk about her creative process, the beauty of understated luxury and why the smallest details often make the biggest impact.

FASHION BOMB DAILY: How would you describe your design aesthetic?

VIVIAN CHAN: My design aesthetic is modern and minimal, with a focus on strong silhouettes, clean lines, and thoughtful details. I’m drawn to the balance between structure and softness, creating pieces that feel distinctive without being overdone.

I pay close attention to proportion, fit, and construction because even the smallest adjustments can completely change how a garment looks and feels. I want my designs to make an impact while allowing the woman wearing them to remain the focus.

FBD: What excites you most about interpreting a luxury vehicle through your own creative lens?

VIVIAN CHAN: Fashion and automotive design share many of the same principles, from proportion and form to materials and function. I find it exciting to explore how those ideas translate across different creative disciplines.

What drew me to the Cadillac OPTIQ was its combination of sculptural lines, modern design, and bold color. I wanted to take those elements and interpret them through my own design perspective, creating something that feels connected to the vehicle while remaining true to my aesthetic.

FBD: How do you define luxury, and what role do craftsmanship, materials and detail play in that definition?

VIVIAN CHAN: To me, luxury is about intention. It’s the thought and care behind every decision, from the selection of materials to the way something is constructed and finished.

I believe true luxury is often found in the details that aren’t immediately noticeable. The way something fits, feels, and moves can make all the difference. It’s about creating a piece that feels just as special in its function as it does in its presentation.

FBD: Without giving too much away, what can guests expect from your collection? What details should they look for when seeing the looks for the first time?

VIVIAN CHAN: Guests can expect four looks inspired by the Cadillac OPTIQ in Monarch Orange, exploring different tones, textures, and silhouettes.

Rather than interpreting the vehicle too literally, I wanted to use variations in color and fabric to bring depth and dimension to the collection. Each look has its own identity while contributing to the overall presentation.

I’d encourage guests to look at how the materials interact with light, the contrast between textures, and the subtle construction details that make each piece unique.