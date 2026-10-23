VIVIANCHAN Was A Lesson In Light & Layers At The Bomb Fashion Show LA

Photo Credit: Rielle Oase

At The Bomb Fashion Show’s Los Angeles debut, designer Vivian Chan found an unexpected source of inspiration for her Cadillac-inspired collection: the way light dances across the automaker’s copper-orange finish.

[SEE ALSO: How Vivian Chan Is Redefining The Power Of Simplicity]

Showcasing a series of looks from her VIVIANCHAN fashion house, Chan translated the car’s shifting hues into fashion, featuring sheer layers, delicate draping, and romantic silhouettes.

Her marquee look featured a peach-orange ensemble with an asymmetrical midriff halter top and skirt in textured, crinkled silk organza. As the model moved through Nya West in Hollywood, the overlapping layers reflected different shades of orange under the lights. It was a clever nod to the vehicle’s finish, with fabric doing the work of paint.

“I wanted to capture how when different light hits the car, you see a different shade of the orange,” Chan explained.

A dusty rose ensemble featured gathered fabric and a flowing panel, while ivory tailored paints were paired with a lighter-than-air sculptural overlay. The soft palette with whimsical architectural detailing gave the collection an ethereal, yet wearable feel.

Chan’s approach was all about the little things: the placement of a fold, the transparency of a layer, and the way a garment moved against the body.

Scroll through to see all the looks from Vivian Chan’s collection at The Bomb Fashion Show LA.

Photo Credit: Rielle Oase

Photo Credit: Rielle Oase

Photo Credit: Rielle Oase

Photo Credit: Rielle Oase