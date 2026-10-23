Bach Mai Brings Sculptural Glamour To The Bomb Fashion Show LA

Photo Credit: Rielle Oase

Bach Mai is known for adding drama to his designs, and his presentation at The Bomb Fashion Show’s Los Angeles debut was no exception. There were sweeping folds, sculpted waists, and enough volume for the slay the runway or a red carpet.

[SEE ALSO: How Bach Mai Is Redefining American Glamour]

Instead of a celeb fashionista, the Houston-native found his muse in Cadillac’s LYRIQ. Models moved in formation throughout a collection of the brand’s all-electric cars, beautifully staged at Nya West in Hollywood.

His marquee look featured a voluminous cobalt-blue gown paired with a structured bomber jacket. The rich blue was especially striking against the car’s Opulent Blue colorway, with the jacket serving up just the right amount of edge and attitude.

Another look featured a metallic silver skirt ballooning beneath a fitted black bodice, with its exaggerated shape adding a touch of space-age glamour.

Mai saw a natural connection between his work and Cadillac’s place in American luxury.

“I love that Bach Mai and Cadillac both speak the language and that’s one of American glamour,” said Mai. “I think Cadillac really just defines American luxury and that’s what I hope my brand will do one day as well.”

That connection was evident throughout the collection. Mai drew on classic eveningwear, playing with proportions and architectural shapes to create looks that felt right at home alongside Cadillac’s sleek designs.

Scroll through to get into all the looks from The Bomb Fashion Show LA x Bach Mai presentation.

Photo Credit: Rielle Oase

Photo Credit: Rielle Oase

Photo Credit: Rielle Oase

Photo Credit: Rielle Oase

Photo Credit: Rielle Oase