Retro Sounds & Afrofuturism Defined House of Aama’s Bomb Fashion Show LA Presentation

Photo Credit: Rielle Oase

What happens when fashion meets free jazz and Afrofuturism? For House of Aama, the answer is a moody, retro take on vibrant prints, patterns, and textures.

[SEE ALSO: How House of Aama Is Weaving Black History Into Modern Luxury]

Mother-daughter design duo Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka brought that vision to The Bomb Fashion Show’s Los Angeles debut at the Nya West in Hollywood for the Cadillac-sponsored event. Curated from their Sun Records collection, the presentation featured a fresh pairing of looks inspired by music’s exploration of Black identity with the auto brand’s future-forward electric offerings.

Their marquee look featured a flowing blue pleated sundress with a vibrant sunray print that played off the vehicle’s deep red finish. Another look featured a burgundy knit vest layered over a magenta blouse and wide-leg denim pants for the ultimate lesson in preppy color.

“You can’t have anything that’s modern without something from the past and something that’s rooted in history and culture,” said Henry of the look. “So having references to being nostalgic, sentimental, but for the modern day and projecting into the future[…] that’s House of Aama.”

Scroll through to see all the looks from House of Aama’s collection at The Bomb Fashion Show LA.

Photo Credit: Rielle Oase

Photo Credit: Rielle Oase

Photo Credit: Rielle Oase

Photo Credit: Rielle Oase